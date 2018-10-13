ENTERTAINMENT
10/13/2018 03:40 am ET

Jim Carrey Taunts 'Demon' Donald Trump With Reworked Poster For 'The Exorcist'

“From the bowels of the White House he shrieked, hurled curses and tweeted bile — because that’s what demons do," the actor captioned his new art.
By Lee Moran

Jim Carrey gave President Donald Trump a starring role when he reimagined the promo poster for hit 1973 movie “The Exorcist.”

The actor-comedian-artist called on the American public to help exorcize “demon” Trump by voting Democrat in the upcoming November midterms in the new art that he shared online Friday:

“From the bowels of the White House he shrieked, hurled curses and tweeted bile — because that’s what demons do,” Carrey captioned his latest politically-charged image, which shows Trump angrily looming over all.

He also linked to the Vote.gov registration website.

See how it compares to the original poster:

Universal History Archive via Getty Images

Carrey (whose art HuffPost has been exhaustively documenting ― see herehereherehere and here for some examples) last month hit out at “hideous and hateful” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) over his views on reporting sexual assault with this piece: 

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
