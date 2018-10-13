Jim Carrey gave President Donald Trump a starring role when he reimagined the promo poster for hit 1973 movie “The Exorcist.”
The actor-comedian-artist called on the American public to help exorcize “demon” Trump by voting Democrat in the upcoming November midterms in the new art that he shared online Friday:
“From the bowels of the White House he shrieked, hurled curses and tweeted bile — because that’s what demons do,” Carrey captioned his latest politically-charged image, which shows Trump angrily looming over all.
He also linked to the Vote.gov registration website.
See how it compares to the original poster:
