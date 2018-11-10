Actor Jim Carrey depicted President Donald Trump as a horse’s ass in his latest artwork.

“The Mask” star reimagined Trump’s fiery Wednesday press conference exchange with CNN reporter Jim Acosta, which resulted in the White House’s revocation of the journalist’s press credentials, in the cartoon shared online Friday:

.@acosta has comported himself with remarkable restraint while dealing with this Imposter-in-Chief. But as people in Hollywood have long known -- everything is harder when you're working with animals. pic.twitter.com/5sQGaEgeeT — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 10, 2018

Carrey said Acosta had “comported himself with remarkable restraint while dealing with this Imposter-in-Chief.” “But as people in Hollywood have long known ― everything is harder when you’re working with animals,” he added.