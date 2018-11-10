ENTERTAINMENT
Jim Carrey Depicts Donald Trump As A Horse's Ass In Cartoon Tribute To Jim Acosta

"Everything is harder when you're working with animals," Carrey captioned his latest piece.
By Lee Moran

Actor Jim Carrey depicted President Donald Trump as a horse’s ass in his latest artwork.

“The Mask” star reimagined Trump’s fiery Wednesday press conference exchange with CNN reporter Jim Acosta, which resulted in the White House’s revocation of the journalist’s press credentials, in the cartoon shared online Friday:

Carrey said Acosta had “comported himself with remarkable restraint while dealing with this Imposter-in-Chief.” “But as people in Hollywood have long known ― everything is harder when you’re working with animals,” he added.

