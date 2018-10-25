Jim Carrey Turns Trump's Mouth Into Explosive Device In Incendiary New Portrait

Jim Carrey is placing the blame for this week’s bomb scare directly on President Donald Trump.

The actor/artist’s latest portrait shows Trump’s mouth with an explosive emerging from it. He released the artwork amid news of mail bombs being sent to prominent Democratic leaders, including former President Barack Obama as well as Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Carrey’s caption said the perpetrator was “encouraged and emboldened by the hate speech of Donald Trump.”

Today they tried to murder two Presidents as well as public servants and journalists. Make no mistake, these terrorists were encouraged and emboldened by the hate speech of Donald Trump. If you can’t see the clear menace of this man’s influence by now then you are a part of it. pic.twitter.com/L7kYcpcPKO — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 24, 2018

The “Dumb and Dumber” actor and star of the current Showtime series “Kidding” is a frequent Trump critic, often using his art to mock the administration. Earlier this month, Carrey called Trump a “demon” and placed him in a reworked poster for the horror movie “The Exorcist.” And last month, he slammed Trump for “inciting civil unrest at his rallies.”