One of President Donald Trump’s greatest adversaries appears to be the subject of Jim Carrey’s latest biting political portrait.

The actor-turned-artist seemingly took aim at former FBI Director James Comey with the new picture he shared online Monday:

The road to Trump’s White House was paved with good intentions. ;^\ pic.twitter.com/YzOnLjJsxk — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 23, 2018

The portrait shows a man who looks like Comey being told during confession: “Of course God forgives you, my son. But the rest of us aren’t quite there yet!”

The image is captioned: “The road to Trump’s White House was paved with good intentions.”

The caption appears to refer to Comey’s admission in his new book, A Higher Loyalty, that he believed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton would defeat Trump in the 2016 election and that expectation may have influenced his handling of the investigation into her use of a private email server.

In recent weeks, Carrey has used his artwork to mock Trump, his allies and various members of his administration ― including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani:

Ghouliani: Finally, a face we can trust! 8^¥ pic.twitter.com/IU1IG8sf0T — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 20, 2018

Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen:

Fox News host Sean Hannity:

And Trump himself:

Did anyone watch 60 minutes last night? Hell of a piece about a poor kid from Greece named Giannis Antetokounmpo who’s making it big in the NBA. America still has some magic. Pity you have to wade through so much cultural sewage to find it. ;^} pic.twitter.com/H4BTPcw8bu — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 27, 2018

