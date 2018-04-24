One of President Donald Trump’s greatest adversaries appears to be the subject of Jim Carrey’s latest biting political portrait.
The actor-turned-artist seemingly took aim at former FBI Director James Comey with the new picture he shared online Monday:
The portrait shows a man who looks like Comey being told during confession: “Of course God forgives you, my son. But the rest of us aren’t quite there yet!”
The image is captioned: “The road to Trump’s White House was paved with good intentions.”
The caption appears to refer to Comey’s admission in his new book, A Higher Loyalty, that he believed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton would defeat Trump in the 2016 election and that expectation may have influenced his handling of the investigation into her use of a private email server.
In recent weeks, Carrey has used his artwork to mock Trump, his allies and various members of his administration ― including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani:
Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen:
Fox News host Sean Hannity:
And Trump himself: