Jim Carrey has repurposed an iconic catchphrase from hit movie franchise “Toy Story” to poke fun at President Donald Trump’s proposed “Space Force.”

“To stupidity and beyond!” the actor-artist captioned his latest cartoon showing what appears to be Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in astronaut suits, shared online Friday.

Has your Presidency jumped the shark? Better call SPACE FORCE! To stupidity and beyond!!! https://t.co/NrLGWEFBsI pic.twitter.com/BZqxmJKjv9 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 10, 2018

“Has your Presidency jumped the shark?” Carrey added. “Better call SPACE FORCE!”

The “Dumb and Dumber” star also included a link to the voter registration website Vote.gov, as he has done with several of his latest images that are critical of the Trump administration.

On Monday, Carrey said he was motivated to keep producing his cartoons because “I just can’t watch this nightmare unfold.”