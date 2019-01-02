Jim Carrey had a productive holiday season, artistically speaking at least.
The actor (whose politically themed cartoons HuffPost has been extensively reporting on in recent months) unleashed a brand new series of images toward the end of December ― with many of them taking aim at his regular target, President Donald Trump.
Carrey saw out 2018 with this depiction of Trump appearing to serve up feces to the American public:
“Remember ― no matter what #PresidentNeverWas says in the New Year ... THIS IS NOT A PIE,” he captioned the artwork.
Check out some of the other cartoons Carrey shared online over the holidays below: