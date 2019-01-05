ENTERTAINMENT
01/05/2019

Jim Carrey Shares Cartoon Theory Of Devolution About Donald Trump's Supporters

"Let’s remember this year that according to very sound scientific evidence, human beings evolved from apes and not the other way around."
By Lee Moran

Jim Carrey appeared to offer up his own theory on the evolution of supporters of President Donald Trump with his latest politically themed cartoon.

The actor-artist depicted what looks like a chimpanzee wearing blue glasses in the art shared online Friday. The classic illustration of human evolution is reversed in the animal’s mind to show a MAGA cap-wearing human turning back into an ape:

“Let’s remember this year that according to very sound scientific evidence, human beings evolved from apes and not the other way around,” he captioned the image.

Carrey, whose anti-Trump art has been widely documented by HuffPost in recent months, posted this non-artistic critique of the man he regularly dubs ”#PresidentNeverWas” a day earlier:

