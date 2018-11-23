Movie star Jim Carrey paused his Thanksgiving celebrations Thursday to taunt President Donald Trump with yet another cartoon.
The actor-artist offered up his commentary on Trump’s ranting holiday teleconference call with U.S. troops stationed around the world with this new image:
Trump used the call from his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, to express his anger about various political issues — including the migrant caravan in Mexico and Saudi Arabia’s alleged involvement in the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Carrey echoed Trump’s comment that “the world is a vicious place” with his picture’s caption. Earlier in the week, Carrey (whose prolific artistic output in recent months has been covered extensively by HuffPost) revealed exactly what he thought about what Trump says: