Movie star Jim Carrey paused his Thanksgiving celebrations Thursday to taunt President Donald Trump with yet another cartoon.

The actor-artist offered up his commentary on Trump’s ranting holiday teleconference call with U.S. troops stationed around the world with this new image:

And now a Holiday Greeting from The White House. pic.twitter.com/T3tRYpq9W6 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 22, 2018

Trump used the call from his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, to express his anger about various political issues — including the migrant caravan in Mexico and Saudi Arabia’s alleged involvement in the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.