Jim Carrey Just Found A New Way To Burn Trump In Biting New Caricature

Here’s a new one from actor/artist Jim Carrey: an artistic toast to President Donald Trump.

But it’s not exactly a celebratory salutation to the Trump presidency.

The latest work from the one-time pet detective depicts the president on a piece of toast, and in case the message was too subtle for anyone, Carrey added a hashtag:

Carrey has been a steady Trump critic, using his art to slam the president and other members of the administration. Last month, he depicted Trump as a scarecrow and warned farmers about his policies:

Sorry, family farmers. You picked the wrong guy to protect you. https://t.co/NrLGWEFBsI pic.twitter.com/gBqU8MIuf7 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) July 30, 2018

He turned Trump into a Dr. Seuss character as well:

Then, quickly Trumpy McMonkey McBean

Put together a very peculiar machine.

And he said, "You want stars like the fancy elite…?

My friends, you can have them — just drop at my feet!" pic.twitter.com/axQSYi6SJv — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) July 7, 2018