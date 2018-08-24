ENTERTAINMENT
08/24/2018 04:28 am ET

Jim Carrey Just Found A New Way To Burn Trump In Biting New Caricature

The "Dumb and Dumber" actor toasts Trump in his latest satirical portrait.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

Here’s a new one from actor/artist Jim Carrey: an artistic toast to President Donald Trump

But it’s not exactly a celebratory salutation to the Trump presidency. 

The latest work from the one-time pet detective depicts the president on a piece of toast, and in case the message was too subtle for anyone, Carrey added a hashtag:

Carrey has been a steady Trump critic, using his art to slam the president and other members of the administration. Last month, he depicted Trump as a scarecrow and warned farmers about his policies: 

He turned Trump into a Dr. Seuss character as well:

Carrey has also used his art to skewer Vice President Mike Pence, former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and Fox News host Sean Hannity, among others.  

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
15 Ways Artists Fought For Larger Causes
headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Trump Administration Jim Carrey Political Art
Jim Carrey Just Found A New Way To Burn Trump In Biting New Caricature
CONVERSATIONS