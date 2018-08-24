Jim Carrey Just Found A New Way To Burn Trump In Biting New Caricature

Here’s a new one from actor/artist Jim Carrey: an artistic toast to President Donald Trump.
But it’s not exactly a celebratory salutation to the Trump presidency.
The latest work from the one-time pet detective depicts the president on a piece of toast, and in case the message was too subtle for anyone, Carrey added a hashtag:
Carrey has been a steady Trump critic, using his art to slam the president and other members of the administration. Last month, he depicted Trump as a scarecrow and warned farmers about his policies:
He turned Trump into a Dr. Seuss character as well:
Carrey has also used his art to skewer Vice President Mike Pence, former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and Fox News host Sean Hannity, among others.