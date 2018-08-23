Jim Carrey Turns Donald Trump's 'Witch Hunt' Cry Against Him In New Art

On the day Trump used the term “witch hunt” yet again to describe ex-campaign chair Paul Manafort’s conviction for tax and bank fraud, the actor-turned-artist conjured his latest artwork.

In a Wednesday post, “The Mask” star shared a cartoon that depicted Trump burning at the stake with “WITCH” stamped on it.

″#BURNTHEWITCH,” he wrote, careful to add a “figuratively speaking” beforehand.

Good thing because comedian Kathy Griffin’s infamous photo of her holding the bloodied, severed head of a Trump dummy was perhaps too literal for many, and it derailed her career.

Carrey’s cartoon attacks on Trump and his administration don’t appear likely to end anytime soon.