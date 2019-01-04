Jim Carrey used his art to attack disgraced comedian Louis C.K. on Thursday.

Carrey depicted C.K. as a tiny man at a microphone with shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez towering over him:

“You’re not interesting because you went to a high school where kids got shot. Why does that mean I have to listen to you?” C.K. said during his set.

“How does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot, you pushed some fat kid in the way and now I need to listen to you talking?” added the 51-year-old comedian, who in 2017 confessed to multiple accounts of sexual misconduct against female comedians.