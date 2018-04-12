Jim Carrey Paints Blistering New Portrait Of A 'Very Angry' Mark Zuckerberg

Jim Carrey has turned his brush on Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook CEO who’s been on the hot seat in Congress this week.
In an image shared on Twitter, the actor/artist depicted Zuckerberg as Marvin the Martian, the planet-claiming Looney Tunes character known for his temper:
Earlier this year, Carrey deleted his Facebook page, sold his stock in the company and urged others to do the same “because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it.”
At the time, he shared a different portrait of Zuckerberg:
Carrey has been using his art for social commentary, sharing what he called an official portrait of President Donald Trump:
He’s also taken on right-wing media:
Scott Pruitt, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency:
...and Jared Kushner, among others: