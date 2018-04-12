Jim Carrey Paints Blistering New Portrait Of A 'Very Angry' Mark Zuckerberg

In an image shared on Twitter, the actor/artist depicted Zuckerberg as Marvin the Martian, the planet-claiming Looney Tunes character known for his temper:

Congress gets a visit from planet Zuckerberg. “I shall prevent any further election meddling by destroying the Earth with my Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator App! The sudden drop in Facebook’s stock has made me angry! VERY ANGRY INDEED!!!” pic.twitter.com/qwCpJoUqnS — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 11, 2018

Earlier this year, Carrey deleted his Facebook page, sold his stock in the company and urged others to do the same “because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it.”

At the time, he shared a different portrait of Zuckerberg:

I’m dumping my @facebook stock and deleting my page because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it. I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook pic.twitter.com/KHWgZzhhmp — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 6, 2018

Carrey has been using his art for social commentary, sharing what he called an official portrait of President Donald Trump:

Dear Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery @NPG, I know it’s early but I’d like to submit this as the official portrait of our 45th President, Donald J. Trump. It’s called, 'You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?' pic.twitter.com/LrCmlXXpv7 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 29, 2018

He’s also taken on right-wing media:

If u believe wrestling is real u may even believe Fox news, Info Wars and the robotic drones on Sinclair Broadcasting. But wrestling doesn’t harm viewers. Performers like Sean Hannity and Alex Jones should join the WWE where their hyperbole will do less damage to the culture. pic.twitter.com/HHsfvRaToJ — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 3, 2018

Scott Pruitt, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency:

I looked on Trivago. The cheapest room in Washington is a youth hostel with bunkbeds at $81 a night. The $50 room Scott Pruitt got was a bribe from an energy lobbyist. Need your pipeline approved? Do it through Pruitt! pic.twitter.com/DaSdgvFPmv — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 5, 2018