Jim Carrey targeted President Donald Trump and newly appointed Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker with his latest artwork.
The artist-comedian-actor depicted Whitaker, who replaced Jeff Sessions last week, as a kangaroo holding a pacifier in baby Trump’s mouth:
In the caption, Carrey called Whitaker ― who has been a vocal critic of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion ― a “Kangaroo Attorney General” who was “happy to hop for our Baby-in-Chief.”
He also called the appointment “unconstitutional,” echoing comments by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) and others.
Carrey’s latest portrait, shared online Tuesday, was received approvingly by many of his fans:
