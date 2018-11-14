ENTERTAINMENT
Jim Carrey Bashes 'Baby-In-Chief' Donald Trump For 'Kangaroo AG' Matt Whitaker

Carrey depicted Trump as a pacifier-sucking infant in his latest cartoon.
By Lee Moran

Jim Carrey targeted President Donald Trump and newly appointed Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker with his latest artwork.

The artist-comedian-actor depicted Whitaker, who replaced Jeff Sessions last week, as a kangaroo holding a pacifier in baby Trump’s mouth:

In the caption, Carrey called Whitaker ― who has been a vocal critic of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion ― a “Kangaroo Attorney General” who was “happy to hop for our Baby-in-Chief.”

He also called the appointment “unconstitutional,” echoing comments by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) and others.

Carrey’s latest portrait, shared online Tuesday, was received approvingly by many of his fans:

Carrey shows no signs in slowing his prolific output of politically themed art, which HuffPost has unremittingly reported in recent months:

