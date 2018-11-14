Jim Carrey targeted President Donald Trump and newly appointed Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker with his latest artwork.

The artist-comedian-actor depicted Whitaker, who replaced Jeff Sessions last week, as a kangaroo holding a pacifier in baby Trump’s mouth:

Matt Whitaker. Unconfirmed. Unconstitutional. A Kangaroo Attorney General, happy to hop for our Baby-in-Chief. pic.twitter.com/oMt7SovxCV — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 13, 2018

In the caption, Carrey called Whitaker ― who has been a vocal critic of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion ― a “Kangaroo Attorney General” who was “happy to hop for our Baby-in-Chief.”

He also called the appointment “unconstitutional,” echoing comments by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) and others.

Carrey’s latest portrait, shared online Tuesday, was received approvingly by many of his fans:

You never cease to put a smile on my face Jim

Thanks — David, Teddie, Cody & Tia (@davidcrisford) November 13, 2018

Please consider a line of greeting cards, Jim. Proceeds to charity. — HydrangeaBeehive🌊🌈🌎🌊 (@HydrangeaBeehi1) November 13, 2018

That’s insulting to Kangaroos — Ben Haines (@bhaines0) November 13, 2018

Ok this one is extra creepy, but brilliant as always Jim! — Dawn🇺🇸 #IStandWithPelosi (@dawnresist) November 13, 2018

Carrey shows no signs in slowing his prolific output of politically themed art, which HuffPost has unremittingly reported in recent months:

Guess who cut the funding for fire management in California then blamed the fires on mismanagement? How do YOU spell infantile?! pic.twitter.com/B0duHp8T1x — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 11, 2018

.@acosta has comported himself with remarkable restraint while dealing with this Imposter-in-Chief. But as people in Hollywood have long known -- everything is harder when you're working with animals. pic.twitter.com/5sQGaEgeeT — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 10, 2018

My congratulations to the record numbers of women who rose to the challenge of restoring the balance. Also last night a Star was born: Beto O’Rourke: a smart and decent guy who very nearly turned Texas blue. There are great things in store for this budding Mr. Smith. pic.twitter.com/M0Dd3zS1ph — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 7, 2018

I voted for compassion, inclusion, integrity, love, science, rule of law and schools free from assault rifles. I voted to honor women. For an end to corruption, cowardice and greed. For a White House free of thugs. I voted for human decency and American dignity. DID YOU? pic.twitter.com/dIUwpxwGL5 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 6, 2018

Shameless lies. Endless indictments. The rise of racist hate groups. Kidnapped children. Contempt for rule of law - and quite possibly TREASON. Let's end this ill-wind that’s blowing America off-balance and turning us against each other. VOTE DEMOCRAT! pic.twitter.com/Pqm6CcTOHR — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 6, 2018

Go Beto! Go Democrats! Vote like there’s no tomorrow. Let’s make this Tuesday like the end of every great vampire movie. Pull back the curtains and let the sunshine turn all those bloodsuckers to dust. pic.twitter.com/WWwspze5fU — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 5, 2018