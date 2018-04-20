Jim Carrey is keeping his paintbrush busy.
The actor/artist unveiled his latest portrait on Twitter this week, offering two views of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney who’s at the center of a federal investigation.
The text surrounding the image refers to a threat Cohen once made to the media.
“I’m warning you, tread very fucking lightly, because what I’m going to do to you is going to be fucking disgusting,” he told The Daily Beast in 2015. “You understand me?”
Carrey also posted another image that appears to be Cohen:
Over the past few months, Carrey has been painting not-very-flattering images of people close to Trump and posting them on Twitter. Earlier this week, he took on Fox News host ― and Cohen client ― Sean Hannity:
Carrey previously painted Hannity engaged in a pro wrestling match with Infowars host Alex Jones:
Here’s Carrey’s take on EPA administrator Scott Pruitt:
National Security Advisor John Bolton:
And last month, he submitted an “official portrait” of Trump to the National Portrait Gallery: