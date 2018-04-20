ENTERTAINMENT
04/20/2018 05:05 am ET

Jim Carrey Paints A 'F**king Disgusting' Picture Of Trump Attorney Michael Cohen

Cohen's old threat comes back to haunt him in biting new portrait.
By Ed Mazza

Jim Carrey is keeping his paintbrush busy. 

The actor/artist unveiled his latest portrait on Twitter this week, offering two views of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney who’s at the center of a federal investigation

The text surrounding the image refers to a threat Cohen once made to the media.

“I’m warning you, tread very fucking lightly, because what I’m going to do to you is going to be fucking disgusting,” he told The Daily Beast in 2015. “You understand me?”

Carrey also posted another image that appears to be Cohen:  

Over the past few months, Carrey has been painting not-very-flattering images of people close to Trump and posting them on Twitter. Earlier this week, he took on Fox News host ― and Cohen client ― Sean Hannity

Carrey previously painted Hannity engaged in a pro wrestling match with Infowars host Alex Jones

Here’s Carrey’s take on EPA administrator Scott Pruitt

National Security Advisor John Bolton

And last month, he submitted an “official portrait” of Trump to the National Portrait Gallery: 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Art Sean Hannity Michael Cohen Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey Paints A 'F**king Disgusting' Picture Of Trump Attorney Michael Cohen
CONVERSATIONS