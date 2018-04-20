Jim Carrey is keeping his paintbrush busy.

The actor/artist unveiled his latest portrait on Twitter this week, offering two views of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney who’s at the center of a federal investigation.

The text surrounding the image refers to a threat Cohen once made to the media.

“I’m warning you, tread very fucking lightly, because what I’m going to do to you is going to be fucking disgusting,” he told The Daily Beast in 2015. “You understand me?”

Carrey also posted another image that appears to be Cohen:

Is there a short bus to take "all the best people" to prison? ;^P pic.twitter.com/ooHaGvZqFZ — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 18, 2018

Over the past few months, Carrey has been painting not-very-flattering images of people close to Trump and posting them on Twitter. Earlier this week, he took on Fox News host ― and Cohen client ― Sean Hannity:

Carrey previously painted Hannity engaged in a pro wrestling match with Infowars host Alex Jones:

If u believe wrestling is real u may even believe Fox news, Info Wars and the robotic drones on Sinclair Broadcasting. But wrestling doesn’t harm viewers. Performers like Sean Hannity and Alex Jones should join the WWE where their hyperbole will do less damage to the culture. pic.twitter.com/HHsfvRaToJ — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 3, 2018

Here’s Carrey’s take on EPA administrator Scott Pruitt:

I looked on Trivago. The cheapest room in Washington is a youth hostel with bunkbeds at $81 a night. The $50 room Scott Pruitt got was a bribe from an energy lobbyist. Need your pipeline approved? Do it through Pruitt! pic.twitter.com/DaSdgvFPmv — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 5, 2018

National Security Advisor John Bolton:

“Bombing Syria should interrupt the news cycle for a day or two, Mr. President. Moscow has agreed to act like they’re upset. We’ll call it: OPERATION DESERT STORMY DANIELS.” pic.twitter.com/fckMwetIes — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 14, 2018

And last month, he submitted an “official portrait” of Trump to the National Portrait Gallery: