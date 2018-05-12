ENTERTAINMENT
Jim Carrey Taunts 'Psycho' Mike Pence With Biting New Portrait

"They'll see and they'll know..."
Vice President Mike Pence is the subject of Jim Carrey’s latest scathing political portrait.

The actor-turned-artist depicted Pence staring intensely at a fly on the back of his hand in the picture — captioned “Psycho Mike-O” — that he shared to Twitter Friday:

Carrey also included a modified quote from horror movie “Psycho” on the painting: “I hope they are watching… they’ll see. They’ll see and they’ll know, and they’ll say, ‘why, Mike Pence wouldn’t even harm a fly…’”

Earlier this week, Carrey portrayed President Donald Trump as Batman’s arch-rival, the Joker:

He also trolled EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt with this painting:

