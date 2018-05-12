Jim Carrey Taunts 'Psycho' Mike Pence With Biting New Portrait

Vice President Mike Pence is the subject of Jim Carrey’s latest scathing political portrait.

The actor-turned-artist depicted Pence staring intensely at a fly on the back of his hand in the picture — captioned “Psycho Mike-O” — that he shared to Twitter Friday:

Carrey also included a modified quote from horror movie “Psycho” on the painting: “I hope they are watching… they’ll see. They’ll see and they’ll know, and they’ll say, ‘why, Mike Pence wouldn’t even harm a fly…’”

Earlier this week, Carrey portrayed President Donald Trump as Batman’s arch-rival, the Joker: