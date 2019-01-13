Jim Carrey Mocks Mike Pompeo’s ‘Amazing Gracelessness’ In Scathing New Drawing

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is the target of actor, artist and staunch Trump critic Jim Carrey’s latest political cartoon.

The image, shared by Carrey on Twitter Saturday, shows Pompeo’s face scrawled with a series of unflattering words and phrases, including “Good monkey,” “I shamed myself for him” and “Sorry Mom!”

“Amazing Gracelessness!” the caption reads.

Carrey’s illustrated criticism comes as Pompeo tours the Middle East in an effort to sell President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria.

The secretary of state had reportedly opposed the withdrawal. He has since spoken out in defense of the decision, however, and has spent the past few days reassuring nervous allies in the region.

In a contradictory and at times misleading speech delivered in Egypt on Thursday, Pompeo lambasted former President Barack Obama’s “fundamental misunderstandings” about the Middle East while declaring the “age of self-inflicted American shame” in the region to be “over” under Trump.