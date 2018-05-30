POLITICS
Jim Carrey Sacks NFL's Protest Ban And Donald Trump In New Artwork

The actor-turned-painter rips "fake patriotism."
By Ron Dicker

Actor-turned-activist-painter Jim Carrey tackled the NFL’s clampdown on protests during the national anthem in a work he posted Tuesday.

In a blitz of the league’s owners after they mandated that players either stand at attention for the anthem or stay in the locker room, Carrey pictured President Donald Trump raging against a backdrop of “corporations,” which, Carrey wrote, “shld rethink sponsoring moral cowardice before we start asking: whose side is Nationwide really on?”

Trump has condemned the practice of players kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” after then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sparked the demonstrations in 2016 to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

