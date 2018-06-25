Jim Carrey’s art assault on President Donald Trump has reached biblical proportions.

The comedy actor shared a new painting on Sunday featuring Trump crucifying Jesus Christ. The Trump caricature, his face twisted in anger, drives a nail through Jesus’ palm as blood pours out.

The “Bruce Almighty” actor offered his interpretation of “Christianity, Trump style” in the caption. “Jesus was a loser,” the comedian imagined Trump saying. “A failed carpenter. He’s a savior because he was crucified. I like people that weren’t crucified.”

Christianity, Trump style: “Jesus was a loser. A failed carpenter. He's a savior because he was crucified. I like people that weren't crucified.” https://t.co/NrLGWEXcRi pic.twitter.com/tiSCoPdTpX — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 25, 2018

Carrey included a voter registration link, as he has done in some other recent artworks in a campaign to oust Republicans in elections.