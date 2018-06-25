Jim Carrey’s art assault on President Donald Trump has reached biblical proportions.
The comedy actor shared a new painting on Sunday featuring Trump crucifying Jesus Christ. The Trump caricature, his face twisted in anger, drives a nail through Jesus’ palm as blood pours out.
The “Bruce Almighty” actor offered his interpretation of “Christianity, Trump style” in the caption. “Jesus was a loser,” the comedian imagined Trump saying. “A failed carpenter. He’s a savior because he was crucified. I like people that weren’t crucified.”
Carrey included a voter registration link, as he has done in some other recent artworks in a campaign to oust Republicans in elections.
Trump’s continued attacks on immigrants and his zero tolerance border policy may have inspired Carrey. On Sunday, the president called for immigrants who illegally enter the country to be deported without judicial proceedings.