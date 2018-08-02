Jim Carrey asks special counsel Robert Mueller to “squeeze” President Donald Trump in his new artwork.

The actor-comedian-artist depicted Mueller wringing a stress ball in the shape of President Donald Trump’s head in the picture he shared to Twitter Wednesday.

“Squeeze Mueller Squeeze,” Carrey captioned the piece.

Mueller is leading the investigation into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and whether Trump obstructed justice trying to block the probe.

Carrey has thrown his considerable artistic talent into criticizing Trump’s administration. Some weeks, Carrey produces up to four pieces that take aim at the White House. See some of his earlier work here, here, here, here and here.

On Monday, Carrey railed against Trump’s treatment of U.S. farmers with this piece: