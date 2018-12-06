Jim Carrey Has Special Request For 'Secret Santa' Robert Mueller In New Cartoon

Jim Carrey wants just one thing from Robert Mueller this holiday season.

In a new cartoon the actor-artist shared on Twitter on Wednesday, he depicted the special counsel, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion, as a “Secret Santa.”

“You know what I want for Christmas,” Carrey captioned the image, which featured a child whispering the word “indictments” into Mueller’s ear.

Dear Mr. Mueller: Be my secret Santa. You know what I want for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/ipzWVTuRdW — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 5, 2018

It’s the latest piece of art that Carrey has shared online to make a political point. Much of his previous work has taken aim at President Donald Trump and his administration.

Last week, Carrey poked fun at the president with this image of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman getting pally at the G20 summit in Argentina.