04/06/2018 04:50 am ET

Jim Carrey’s New Painting Gives Scott Pruitt The World’s Worst Pipeline Project

"Need your pipeline approved? Do it through Pruitt!"
By Ed Mazza

Jim Carrey is not letting up. 

The actor/comedian/artist unveiled a new painting, and this one takes on Scott Pruitt, the embattled administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Earlier this week, The New York Times reported that the agency had approved a pipeline project while Pruitt was renting a room from the wife of a lobbyist representing the pipeline’s owner.

In Carrey’s painting, a pipeline features very prominently: 

The painting is part of an ongoing series Carrey has been sharing on social media. Earlier this week, he depicted right-wing media figures Sean Hannity and Alex Jones as pro wrestlers: 

He’s also taken on President Donald Trump as well as members of his inner circle: 

