Jim Carrey Slams Trump-Putin News Conference: Russia's Flag Is 'Firmly In American Soil'

During the news conference, Trump refused to blame Putin for Moscow’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election or for the state of U.S.-Russian relations, saying, “I hold both countries responsible. I think the United States has been foolish. I think we’ve all been foolish. I think we’re all to blame.”

Critics from both sides of the aisle came out to say that Trump’s performance was “disgusting,” “horrifying” and even “treasonous.”

Carrey has been using his artwork to poke fun at Trump, his administration and his supporters. This month Carrey took on the likes of House oversight committee chairman Trey Gowdy and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.