Jim Carrey Slams Trump-Putin News Conference: Russia's Flag Is 'Firmly In American Soil'

Jim Carrey has waged another artistic attack on President Donald Trump, this time in tandem with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
A new work posted on Monday by the comedian-actor-artist touched on the controversial press conference with Trump and Putin just hours earlier:
During the news conference, Trump refused to blame Putin for Moscow’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election or for the state of U.S.-Russian relations, saying, “I hold both countries responsible. I think the United States has been foolish. I think we’ve all been foolish. I think we’re all to blame.”
Critics from both sides of the aisle came out to say that Trump’s performance was “disgusting,” “horrifying” and even “treasonous.”
Carrey has been using his artwork to poke fun at Trump, his administration and his supporters. This month Carrey took on the likes of House oversight committee chairman Trey Gowdy and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
Using social media in a similar way to tackle the news surrounding the president is Pete Souza, who was the White House photographer during Barack Obama’s presidency. Souza frequently posts images of Obama on Instagram with snarky captions to shade Trump.