Jim Carrey Mourns Toronto Van Attack Victims With Powerful New Portrait

Jim Carrey’s latest portrait is a haunting tribute to the victims of Monday’s Toronto van attack.

The Canadian-American actor has in recent weeks repeatedly used his artwork to take aim at President Donald Trump’s administration.

But he radically changed tone Tuesday night with this poignant piece to remember the 10 people who were killed when a man intentionally drove a van into a crowd of pedestrians:

I never thought I’d see a tragedy like this in beautiful Toronto. There’s no way to cover your eyes anymore. My heart goes out to the victims and their families. pic.twitter.com/WtTD2TDQmS — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 25, 2018

A man covers his face with his hands in the new portrait that Carrey shared to Twitter. But the subject, who is also covered by a Maple leaf, can’t stop seeing.