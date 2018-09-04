Jim Carrey Taunts Trump By Hitting At One Of His Biggest Insecurities

Jim Carrey is back with another attack on President Donald Trump, and this image targets one of the reality-TV-star-turned-politician’s biggest insecurities.

The actor/artist and star of the “Ace Ventura” films suggested that Trump wasn’t a “real president” in the caption to his latest political artwork, which also called out Congress and urged people to vote:

Donald Trump is now inciting civil unrest at his rallies, threatening the safety of our citizens.



A real President doesn’t do this.



A real congress won’t allow him to.https://t.co/NrLGWEFBsI pic.twitter.com/mJq73T36Kv — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 3, 2018

Trump has bristled at any suggestion that his 2016 presidential victory was tainted, either via Russian meddling to help him win or the fact that he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton.

“I beat Hillary Clinton easily,” Trump said during his widely-panned press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin this summer. “And frankly, we beat her ― and I’m not even saying from the standpoint ― we won that race. And it’s a shame that there can even be a little bit of a cloud over it.”

Carrey, star of the upcoming series “Kidding” on Showtime, recently spoke about his career and his attention-getting artwork with the Hollywood Reporter.

“I knew sooner or later I’d find a worthy way to use Twitter,” he said. “My manager used to be like, ‘Don’t do stuff on there. You’re fucking insane.’”

Carrey told the magazine he doesn’t have access to his own Twitter account, and at least three friends review every post.