Actor/artist Jim Carrey is taking on President Donald Trump yet again, this time portraying him as Batman’s nemesis, the Joker.

The new portrait describes an agreement with the United States under Trump as “worthless,” a likely reference to the president withdrawing from the Iran nuclear treaty earlier this week. Here’s the image, with Trump getting made over in the style of Heath Ledger’s chilling version of the supervillain:

The white letters in the portrait spell out SEITAAGNNRUS, which astute Twitter users decoded as “RUSSIAN AGENT.”

Carrey knows a thing or two about Batman villains: He portrayed The Riddler in 1995′s “Batman Forever.”

Carrey has painted Trump several times in recent months, including an image that features his controversial former physician, Dr. Harold Bornstein:

Carrey has also depicted Trump as the “Wicked Witch of the West Wing”:

"THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN’S FLYING MONKEYS“ pic.twitter.com/slBG7j1s8d — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 19, 2018

He mockingly submitted a painting of Trump to the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery:

Dear Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery @NPG, I know it’s early but I’d like to submit this as the official portrait of our 45th President, Donald J. Trump. It’s called, 'You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?' pic.twitter.com/LrCmlXXpv7 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 29, 2018

