05/28/2018 04:36 am ET

Jim Carrey's Most Harrowing Work Yet Shows A Child Torn From An Immigrant Mother

He's also given the Statue of Liberty a Trumpian makeover.
By Ed Mazza

Jim Carrey shared a haunting portrait over the weekend that showed Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents pulling a screaming child from her mother.

In the background, the Statue of Liberty ― now looking like President Donald Trump ― torches the American flag:

Carrey’s text references the 1,500 immigrant children who were taken into custody that federal officials then lost track of as well as the policy of separating immigrant children from their mothers

The actor/artist has been a steady critic of the Trump administration, using his art to castigate politicians and policies, including Trump: 

Vice President Mike Pence

...and Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, among others: 

