Jim Carrey's Most Harrowing Work Yet Shows A Child Torn From An Immigrant Mother

Jim Carrey shared a haunting portrait over the weekend that showed Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents pulling a screaming child from her mother.

In the background, the Statue of Liberty ― now looking like President Donald Trump ― torches the American flag:

1500 innocent children ripped from their mothers’ arms at our border. Lost in Trump’s “system”. Give us your tired, your poor, your huddle masses yearning to breathe free -- and we will torture them for wanting a better life. From Shining City to Evil Empire in under 500 days. pic.twitter.com/Qg07vb0aBg — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 27, 2018

Carrey’s text references the 1,500 immigrant children who were taken into custody that federal officials then lost track of as well as the policy of separating immigrant children from their mothers.

The actor/artist has been a steady critic of the Trump administration, using his art to castigate politicians and policies, including Trump:

Vice President Mike Pence:

...and Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, among others: