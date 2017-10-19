Jim Harbaugh's son - James Jr. - Fierce, Gifted, and Gay

James Harbaugh Jr. is completing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Directing at Michigan – an intense, elite program that selects three students each year from hundreds of applicants. It encompasses all aspects of theater production and design, has mandatory, acting, movement, voice, film, video, foreign language, writing and other liberal arts classes. Thriving in this program has everything to do with who James Harbaugh Jr., is, and nothing to do with his father being head football coach.

How is theater like football?

It takes a village to run a team or a show. At the helm of each is someone with a singular vision; in theatre its the director, in football, its the coach. My job as a director is cultivating an atmosphere/dynamic in rehearsals that promote a successful performance, and a football coach must do the same during practice to win games. So, we both supply our cast/players with the necessary tools for success.

What societal contributions do they make?

Both bring people together and provide escapes. Especially with everything going on in our world, we need venues where we can feel something outside of ourselves.

What has your dad taught you that you use in theatre?

I steal his little sayings. Lately, I’ve been using “If you’re bored, you are boring.” It's a handy motivational tactic for rehearsals!

…your mom? (Miah Burke-Harbaugh)

What haven't I learned from my mom! She’s everything to me and she's the reason I am /will be successful in anything I do. She’s always there for me no matter what, and she’ll be my date on any red carpet.

Fondest memory with your dad?

He took me to a park on the bay in San Diego. Big yachts are harbored offshore, which people access by little dinghies tied to trees. My dad decided it would be a cool idea to take one out for a spin. As soon as we start rowing away, the owner appears and so do the police -- lovely memory.

With your mom?

She took my sister and me to the beach on Christmas Eve to play king of the hill. Cute idea, but the sand dunes are 20 feet high, and my mom is very competitive – I ate a lot of sand.

More about family than sports

I’m into any sport my family plays or coaches. I love seeing my sister Grace dominate in Water Polo with reckless abandon and brute physical force.

I played on a club soccer team, but I was too aggressive and broke a boy’s ankle with a side tackle. I'm so sorry if you're reading this.

He loves waking up to his dad’s unpredictable antics. “He never takes a day off from the job or the people he loves.” James adores big brother, Jay, who is Michigan’s Running Back Coach. “As a kid if Jay liked it, I liked it. He is the perfect role model. He’s incredibly smart, and equally considerate, and kind. I am so proud of everything he does.”

JAMES & JAY

James encounters the generic problems that accompany fame – people saying they know him when they don’t, dated him when they didn’t, and thinking they know his father without ever having met him.

People don’t realize dad is very laid back; don’t confuse his passion on the field for anger issues! At home, he just lies in bed reading to his kids until they fall asleep. Then, he falls asleep with a jar of peanuts and a peanut butter and jelly.

James never responds to Harbaugh haters’ on social media. Instead, he focuses on things he loves like RuPaul’s Drag Race, scary movies and goals like owning an apartment in NYC with a Corgi and a vodka fishbowl.

James has been in love, a “Football players are not my type – sorry guys,” However, Mr. Right has to share his passion for football and be willing to put on Maize and Blue once a week even if he went to MSU or OSU.

Articulate The Gay Challenge

Shaking off the prefixes associated with being a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Straight people still marginalize us. However, racism and trans or gender-neutral stigmas are just as prevalent in the Gay Community. We can’t afford to put each other down any further than we already are. We all have too much work to do.

What would you most like to accomplish?

I want to be part of a generation that helps turn the tide of bigotry and hate. Maybe it’s naive, but we can sure as hell try. The youth holds the keys to the future. We need to choose love and acceptance for all, not just some.

What’s most scary about Donald Trump?

Besides that unfortunate spray tan, he received from some clearly disturbed and unlicensed cosmetologist? A lot. He's not as scary as is the realization that he crawled out of some unhealed wound that has been festering for decades without treatment and is now septic and commanding the same attention as an inextinguishable house fire. He has cultivated a climate of chaos, crisis, and division. His diatribes are narcissistic, ignorant, dishonest and bigoted. The words are frightening, but I find it more terrifying that 63 million people agreed with them. I fear what it means for our country, and its future. I fear that the progress so many before us fought tooth and nail for is slipping away tweet by tweet.

James hopes to be a father someday, and he’ll be a great one. He’s insightful, empathetic, wise beyond his 21 years, and courageously speaks the truth. True to Harbaugh form, the sacrosanctity of family, community, country, hard work and integrity are tenet concerns.

So, imagine your favorite director, when he or she was in college, then turn that image up to 15, and you have James Harbaugh Jr.

