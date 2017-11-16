Jim Houser Talks About His Daily Life in Images

Recently I visited Viacom for one of their lobby exhibits at their offices in Time Square. I was gratified to see that the art was more developed and cleanly executed than some of the work they have been showing lately. Jim Houser’s installation is playful and cartoonish; a portrait of his daily life. For Jim, this is an episodic timeline which is cathartic and thoughtfully portrayed. However, the animated stagnant quality it delivers modifies any vivid emotion and leaves the viewer to temper their experience through representational cartoon characters. Here I ask Jim Houser about his installation.

Tell me about your work, how did you develop your style, where does the ironic cartoonish quality you use come from?

I’ve been making work that resembles the things I do now since about 1996 when I started formally making paintings before that, I kept a journal. I wrote a lot and drew a lot, and the two eventually blended together. My paintings now, and by extension, my installation work, still serve that purpose for me today.They act as a journal, a calm place that I can work things out and meditate on being a better person.

What informed this particular installation? It seems like you took a journey from end to end, are you finished with that particular one? Or will this process repeat itself by extension into the next installation you do?

The way that seems to work best for me is that I take the body of work that I have built up over the course of preparing for a show, and I combine them all into one big piece in the installation. The work examines moments of joy in my life or contemplates my experience of anxiety or doubt. I don’t sit down ahead of time and plan what each show will be about. After I install and look through everything, I’m able to see “ oh, I guess this what was on my mind a lot the last few months. “ I try my best to keep the iconography and prose as simple as possible. Hopefully, that leads to the experience of my work being more universal, rather than just specific to my experience. I want the paintings to be more evocative for people than just descriptive to me.

Can you select some moments or pieces in the installation and tell me what each one was about for you?

Courtesy Viacom

There are a few pieces in the show similar to this one. it grew out of my son bringing that lined paper home from school to practice his letters. I was overwhelmed with nostalgia by it. we started making these pieces where I give him a piece of prose and he would letter it to me. I like the contrast between the sentiment and the look of his text.

Courtesy Viacom

This piece is called AND YET NOT YET, I like it a lot. every type of element from my practice is in this piece, and sometimes that can turn out a real train-wreck, but on the occasions that it works for me, it really works for me.

Courtesy Viacom

Here is a particular part of the installation that I am fond of. The flower pot was broken during the shipping of the work. I have always like the idea of using what I have at hand to the best of my ability, and I felt including it added some tension or drama to the scene. A bit of tension is always good.

How did you feel once you completed the work?