Twitter Users Skewer Jim Jordan After He Slams CNN For Doing Its Job

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is facing claims that he failed to take action against alleged serial sexual abuse involving an Ohio State University athletic doctor and scores of student athletes. This week, as he attempted to defend himself, he took a page from President Donald Trump’s playbook: attacking the media.

On Wednesday, Jordan claimed in a tweet that CNN is contacting more than 100 “of our former staff and interns” looking for “dirt” on him.

“How can you ever trust such #fakenews?” the congressman wrote.

Now @CNN is contacting all 100+ of our former staff and interns asking for dirt on me. Getting desperate! How can you ever trust such #fakenews? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 11, 2018

Although Jordan’s slam attracted some support from followers, many Twitter users decided to exercise their First Amendment rights and school the congressman on how journalism actually works.

In other words, I am guilty as sh-t and anyone and everyone who suggest otherwise is fake news.



EIGHT former wrestlers have come out against you.



Many are Republicans.



You attacking them is truly disgusting.



Do the right thing.



RESIGN!!!!#JimJordanMustResign — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) July 11, 2018

And by the way, contacting your current and former staff is NOT fake news!



That is the news doing their job!



That’s something other than State Run Media/@FoxNews doing whatever the @GOP wants



I hope they do get more information on you



Good or bad, that’s what REAL news is! — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) July 11, 2018

One person suggested that Jordan had been spoiled by too many softball interviews with Fox News.

Fraud for investigating a story about a member of Congress? You're so used to Fox News giving you bullshit, you don't know what to do with actual reporting. pic.twitter.com/1Q7Ie2QBtr — ABJ (@michgirlindc) July 11, 2018

Another pointed out that CNN might actually find evidence to support Jordan’s claims that he knew nothing about the alleged abuse, which is said to have happened while he was a wrestling coach at Ohio State.

The media doesn’t ask for dirt they asked for facts something you people know nothing about. If you are innocent like you claimed to be innocent then let this inquiry by the press continue! Let there be an investigation to clear your name doesn’t that sound familiar to you? pic.twitter.com/LMYdeJp31k — 🌹Robbin🌹 (@RaeMargaret61) July 11, 2018

Some people pointed out that if reporters are doing due diligence and contacting more than a hundred sources to find out information, it doesn’t really make sense to call that “fake news.”

If CNN were fake news, as you suggest, why would they bother contacting all 100+ of your former staff and interns? Wouldn’t they just make up a fake story? You are fake news. — Smith (@WriteSmitty) July 11, 2018

Journalists doing actual fact-checking before they report in a story, NOT making up #AlternativeFacts #WhatAConcept — J Madd (@StringToTheMax) July 11, 2018

One person suggested Jordan could have saved himself a lot of hassle just by showing a teensy-weensy, itsy-bitsy bit of empathy for the alleged victims.

That's because you were a coach who oversaw wrestlers who were serially sexually abused under your charge. They are journalists and this is a story. I think it's a shame that you can't muster the humanity to admit you did wrong by those boys. — Ghost of Roger Cares A Lot (@Kelly__Decker) July 11, 2018

Singer, songwriter and actor John Legend chimed in with a helpful explanation of “real news” vs. “fake news.”