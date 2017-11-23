Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney did not hold back in his criticism of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

During a speech at Philadelphia’s City Hall, Kenney called out the White House for having “no compassion whatsoever” with its decision to remove the “temporary protected status” designation for Haitians by July 2019.

The status gives people from certain war-ravaged or natural disaster-hit countries permission to live and work in the U.S. without fear of deportation. Haiti was left devastated by an earthquake in 2010.

The Trump administration’s move, announced Monday, would force almost 59,000 Haitians to either achieve legal status in the U.S., return home, leave for another country or remain in America without documentation.

Kenney called Trump’s immigration policies “simply un-American” and said the president himself should “get out” of the country.

“I’m just beside myself with with sadness because our president is a bully, our president is a punk and he just doesn’t get it,” he added.