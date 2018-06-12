ENTERTAINMENT
Jim Parsons Credits Britney Spears For His Success On 'Tonight Show'

Watch "The Big Bang Theory" star explain the adorable reason why.
By Ron Dicker

Jim Parsons thanked Britney Spears for his successful acting career Monday on “The Tonight Show.”

“The Big Bang Theory” star told host Jimmy Fallon that while he was auditioning for graduate drama schools in the late ’90s, he used the pop star’s “Baby One More Time” video as inspiration when he was “trying to get focused.”

The image of Spears dancing in the hallway in “that Catholic school girl uniform” did the trick, he said.

“Something about that song, and especially that video, really worked for me,” Parsons said. “Obviously not in a sexual way ― I’m a good gay! But there was something inspirational.”

Parsons noted that he got into school “and I eventually got a career. So I give a lot of credit for my acting career to Britney.”

