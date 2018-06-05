QUEER VOICES
06/05/2018 01:42 pm ET

Jim Parsons Tells Ellen DeGeneres Why Being In A Gay Couple Is 'Weird' At His Age

"The Big Bang Theory" star also talked about his new movie, which tells the story of a kid with "gender variant" interests.
By Curtis M. Wong

Jim Parsons dropped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday, where he and the host humorously compared notes on their wedding anniversaries. 

“It’s such a weird thing, being a gay couple at my age,” said Parsons, who married Todd Spiewak in May 2017. “Because [when we got together], you couldn’t get married. So now, this is our 16th year together, but it’s our first [anniversary]. We’re back to paper, is it? Is that what the gift is? That’s bullshit.” 

“I want gold!” he joked. 

“The Big Bang Theory” star also chatted about his new movie, “A Kid Like Jake.” The film follows an affluent couple (played by Parsons and Claire Danes) whose 4-year-old has “gender variant” interests, as the actor put it. They decide to mention these interests in an admissions essay for a competitive private school in hopes of making their child stand out from the other young applicants. 

“It’s really kind of about that moment, in a macro way, when you’re first launching your child into the world,” Parsons said of the movie, which opened last week. 

