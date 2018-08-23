Jim Parsons Is Reportedly The Reason Why ‘Big Bang Theory’ Is Ending

It seems like Jim Parsons is ready for his next act.

The actor was apparently ready to move on from his starring role as Dr. Sheldon Cooper on “The Big Bang Theory” after Season 12, according to Entertainment Weekly. CBS reportedly attempted to negotiate two more seasons of the hit sitcom but Parsons said no, even though he was set to earn more than $50 million from the deal.

The actor posted an emotional tribute to “The Big Bang Theory” on Instagram shortly after news broke Thursday that he had turned down the huge payday.

“It is hard (nearly impossible, actually) to really accept that this is a picture of the first of the final 24 episodes we will shoot for The Big Bang Theory,” he wrote. “I feel very fortunate that we have another 23 episodes to shoot this season because I am hopeful that with each and every one, my level of REALLY accepting this fact will sink in.”

A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Aug 23, 2018 at 9:31am PDT

The photo shows Parsons posing with co-stars Melissa Rauch, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Mayim Bialik and Kunal Nayyar while filming the first episode of the final season.

Producers from Warner Bros. Television announced Wednesday that Season 12 of the sitcom, which premieres Sept. 24 on CBS, will be its last. They said the show will conclude after 279 episodes, which will make it the longest-running multicamera comedy series in TV history.