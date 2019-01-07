Jim Parsons Explains Why 'The Big Bang Theory' Had To End

As “The Big Bang Theory” hurtles toward its farewell in May after 12 seasons, Jim Parsons is bracing for impact.

Parsons, who plays Dr. Sheldon Cooper on the sitcom, reportedly prompted CBS and Warner Bros. Television to pull the plug on the still-successful show after saying he wanted out.

Now the 45-year-old actor is crystalizing why in a clip Entertainment Weekly posted last week. Parsons waxed philosophical ― and made it clear he’d had enough.

“It’s both as complex and as simple as it just felt innately that it was time,” he said. “It feels like we’ve really gotten to chew all the meat off this bone, as it were.”

(His comments on walking away begin at the 1:12 mark in the video below.)

In a comment on the website, Parsons told EW, “I’m firmly in my middle age now. I don’t know how much longer I can wear [the T-shirts] without looking really long in the tooth.”

Parsons said he was excited about possibilities beyond “BBT” ― for his castmates as well. But the sorrow was unavoidable.