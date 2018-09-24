Interviewer Challenges Jimmy Bennett Over Asia Argento Rape Claim

Actor Jimmy Bennett was questioned by a TV host in Rome on Sunday over his allegation that he was sexually assaulted by Italian actress Asia Argento in 2013, with the presenter casting doubt on a woman’s ability to rape a man.

Bennett, who claims he was 17 years old when Argento forced herself on him in a California hotel room, told La7 channel host Massimo Gilletti that his initial decision to stay silent about what happened to him was out of fear that no one would believe him.

His concerns, he said, were legitimized by Gilletti’s skepticism. The interviewer at one point told Bennett, “It’s difficult to believe a woman can rape a man, an act of sex that is complete cannot be rape, surely,” according to a translation by the Daily Beast.

Doug Peters / EMPICS Entertainment Actor Jimmy Bennett was questioned on an Italian TV show after speaking out about allegedly being raped by Italian actress Asia Argento at the age of 17.

“I’m kind of done defending myself. I don’t feel like I should be in this situation, to have to defend myself and make people believe what’s happened when the facts are already there in plain sight,” Bennett said.

“I was worried about coming in front of an audience and being accused of not being sincere about the violence against me,” he said. “After this, that’s why I chose the silent route. I was right.”

Gilletti heavily critiqued Bennett’s recollection of the incident and said it would be natural for someone of his age to want to have sex with Argento, who played Bennett’s mother in the 2004 movie “The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things.”

Regis Duvignau / Reuters The interviewer Massimo Gilletti appeared to be skeptical about a woman's ability to rape a man. Actress Asia Argento, seen here at the Cannes Film Festival in France in May, has denied having sexual relations with Bennett.

“That’s not really what it’s about,” Bennett responded. “The woman can be attractive in some way and still abuse, still abuse a man, and I just don’t think enough people have come out and said anything about that to where it’s believable.”