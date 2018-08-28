Jimmy Carter Calls Trump’s First Reaction To McCain's Death 'A Serious Mistake'

Bipartisan criticism of Trump’s seeming pettiness intensified after flags at the White House returned to full staff on Monday, less than two days after McCain had died. The White House was operating under the protocol of keeping the flag at half-staff only for a day-and-a-half following the death of a sitting member of Congress. Anything beyond that would require a presidential proclamation.

Trump issued such a proclamation later on Monday, and in that statement said that “despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country.”