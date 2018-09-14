Former President Jimmy Carter clearly has no love or respect for the policies of President Donald Trump’s administration.

In fact, Carter said he would change “all of” them if he had his time in the White House again, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“If I were foolish enough to feel I could be president again, I think the first thing I would do would be to change all of the policies that President Trump has initiated,” Carter told students at an Emory University event in Atlanta on Wednesday.

“I pray for him (Trump) fairly regularly,” the 93-year-old added. “If he answered my prayers, he’d have to change a lot of things.”