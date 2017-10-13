Jimmy Carter the visionary president who could have saved us from climate change

In 2011 President Barack Obama installed solar panels on the White House. Because the event was well publicized, it would be reasonable to assume that he was the first president to do so, but remember President Jimmy Carter was the first.

In 1979 in an effort to jump start an alternative energy industry and as a response to the energy crisis triggered by an Arab oil embargo, Jimmy Carter placed 32 solar thermal panels on the white house.

In what historians might see as his greatest prophecy, when explaining the impact that solar energy could have in the immediate future President Carter exclaimed, “A generation from now, this solar heater can either be a curiosity, a museum piece, an example of a road not taken, or it can be a small part of one of the greatest and most exciting adventures ever undertaken by the American people; harnessing the power of the Sun to enrich our lives as we move away from our crippling dependence on foreign oil.”

The Carter administration’s goal was for the United States to derive 20% of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2000. According to the US Energy Information Administration, as of 2015, Renewable energy accounted for 13.44% of the domestically produced electricity. Solar electric energy provides less than 1% of America’s energy needs.

Unfortunately for the U.S. alternative energy industry and the planet, soon after taking office in 1981 President Ronald Reagan cut the funding for President Carter’s Alternative Energy Program and abruptly removed the solar panels from the White House in 1986. Why does this matter? Because by eliminating the U.S. Department of Energy’s research and development budgets for renewables and taking away the tax incentives for the deployment of solar and wind technologies, President Reagan condemned the world to a future whose source of energy was totally dependent on fossil fuels.

It also matters, if you can imagine the head start the U.S. alternative energy industry would have had

on the rest of the world if President Reagan had maintained the research and development funding for renewable energy. Today Chinese companies produce an estimated 80% of the solar thermal panels used worldwide. Ironically, these Chinese panel manufactures have created a product that replicates a technology that was developed in America in the 1970’s and was manufactured by Inter- Technology Solar Corporation of Warrentown, Virginia.

And finally reverting to the title of this article it matters because, if the US had seriously embraced renewable energy over the last 40 years, then efficiency advances and economies of scale would have driven down the cost of renewables, which would have made them cheaper than coal. Consequently, when China and India (i.e., the number one and three coal users, respectively) were looking for an energy source to power their industrial revolutions in the 1990s, cost would have dictated that renewables rather than coal would have been the better choice.

Ironically in 2016, the state that gets a “D” on its solar report card is Jimmy Carter’s beloved Georgia.

Georgia lacks many of the sensible solar policies that are steadily becoming the norm across the nation. So, I am issuing this call to action to the Audubon Society, the Sierra Club and everyone who cares about the environment. Let’s push the Georgia legislature and petition each legislator to support the following:

The State of Georgia doesn’t have a Renewables Portfolio Standard (“RPS”). What is an RPS? An RPS is a state government regulation which mandates that utility companies generate a certain percentage of their electricity from renewable sources by a certain time (e.g., Georgia Power will produce 20% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025). If not, the utility must pay the state a huge fine.

Secondly, we want to improve Georgia’s Net Metering law. Net metering regulates the amount and terms by which utilities must pay home owners for the surplus energy generated by their solar systems.

Unfortunately, the current net metering law cannot stop the utilities from springing unanticipated fees on customers, or placing a cap on the amount of energy customers can produce and still take advantage of net metering. In addition, the aggregate capacity limit, which is a limit on the number of people that can hook up to the grid to take advantage of net metering is woefully small (i.e., 0.2%).

It is only fitting and proper that Georgia should be leading the way toward America’s renewable energy future given that President Carter showed us the way many years ago.

Robert H. Robinson