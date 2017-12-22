Jimmy Choo's 'Tone Deaf' Ad Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

Luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo is facing a backlash over its commercial starring Cara Delevingne, which critics call “sexist” and “tone deaf.”
Men catcall and shout out “nice shoes, lady” at the actress-model as she walks down a New York City street in the “Shimmer in the Dark” spot.
The ad was first released in November, but went viral this week for what people on Twitter called its “regressive” message.
Check out the ad here:
One tweeter suggested it was “not the best moment to run an ad about how cool and sexy catcalling is,” a reference to sexual misconduct scandals that have engulfed multiple high-profile men in recent weeks.
Others expressed surprise at Delevingne’s leading role. The 25-year-old spoke out in October about a disturbing encounter with movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who multiple women accuse of sexual harassment and assault.
Neither Jimmy Choo nor Delevingne have commented on the criticism.