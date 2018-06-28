Jimmy Fallon Reveals What Retirement Means For Justice Kennedy

After Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy announced that he was retiring, politicians and pundits began discussing what this will mean for the U.S. Supreme Court. But Jimmy Fallon took a more personal approach on “The Tonight Show.”

“After 30 years on the bench, Kennedy is retiring from the Supreme Court,” Fallon said. “He’s 81 years old so he’s going to go from sitting around in a robe all day to sitting around in a robe all day.”