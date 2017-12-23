President Donald Trump’s first year in office has been something of a roller coaster ride.
So on Friday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon counted down his five favorite POTUS-themed gaffes of 2017.
Nominations include Trump barging past world leaders and sipping water like a little kid.
Find out the winner in the clip above.
