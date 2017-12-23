COMEDY
12/23/2017 05:40 am ET Updated 7 hours ago

Jimmy Fallon Counts Down His 5 Favorite Donald Trump Gaffes Of 2017

And the winner is...

By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump’s first year in office has been something of a roller coaster ride.

So on Friday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon counted down his five favorite POTUS-themed gaffes of 2017.

Nominations include Trump barging past world leaders and sipping water like a little kid.

Find out the winner in the clip above.

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
J.K. Rowling's Tweets On Trump, Politics and More
PHOTO GALLERY
J.K. Rowling's Tweets On Trump, Politics and More
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump U.S. News Television Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon Counts Down His 5 Favorite Donald Trump Gaffes Of 2017

CONVERSATIONS