“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon dinged Donald Trump on Monday as he imagined what may happen during the presidential pardoning of the White House Thanksgiving turkey.

“Americans actually get to vote on which turkey Trump pardons, and I saw that the two finalists are named Peas and Carrots,” said Fallon. “When he heard they’re both named after vegetables, Trump was like, ‘Forget it. They’re both goners. Where’s McMuffin and Milkshake?’”