Jimmy Fallon has updated a James Taylor classic for the Trump era.

On Monday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” the comedian spoofed Taylor’s 1970 folk-rock hit “Fire and Rain” with his rendition of “Fire and Fury” ― a reference to Michael Wolff’s new tell-all book of the same name about President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Even his own wife and kids thought he would lose,” sings Fallon. “Now he’s throwing a damn awards show for fake news.”