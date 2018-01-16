COMEDY
Jimmy Fallon Trolls Donald Trump With James Taylor 'Fire And Fury' Parody

"I’ve seen so many tweets that my eyes are blurry."

By Lee Moran

Jimmy Fallon has updated a James Taylor classic for the Trump era.

On Monday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” the comedian spoofed Taylor’s 1970 folk-rock hit “Fire and Rain” with his rendition of “Fire and Fury” ― a reference to Michael Wolff’s new tell-all book of the same name about President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Even his own wife and kids thought he would lose,” sings Fallon. “Now he’s throwing a damn awards show for fake news.”

Check out the clip above, then compare it to Taylor’s original below:

