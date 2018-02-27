Jimmy Fallon Makes Emotional Pledge To Join Student-Led March For Gun Control

Jimmy Fallon stands firmly with the students who are campaigning for meaningful gun control legislation.

In the first full episode of “The Tonight Show” since the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, the host paid tribute to both its victims and survivors.

“What they had to live through, and what they have to live with, is something that I can’t even imagine,” Fallon said.

The students’ response to the shooting was “beyond impressive” and signaled a “real revolution,” he added.

Fallon then vowed to join them for their “March For Our Lives” protest in Washington, D.C. on March 24.

“I stand with you guys and I will be marching alongside you with my wife and two children in D.C. to show our support.”