Jimmy Fallon Delivers Amusing Olympic Pep Talk For Team USA

Jimmy Fallon is here to get Team USA psyched up for the Winter Olympics.

The comedian delivered a passionate pep talk to American athletes who are competing at the 2018 Pyeonchang Games, in South Korea, on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show.”

“Hey Team USA, do it, just do it,” Fallon shouted into the camera, while dressed in the national team’s kit.

Fallon’s rallying call came at the end of a segment in which he read viewers’ funny explanations as to why they were still single, including this post from American Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn:

I’m single because I only have eyes for the Olympics❤️ #whyimsingle #onetrackmind ...also, where’s my pep talk coach? https://t.co/b3rblzLNKT — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 7, 2018

Vonn appeared to enjoy Fallon’s televised reply:

Yes!! Love the pep talk coach! Now I’m ready!!💪🏻🇺🇸 https://t.co/VArqPLV5p9 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 10, 2018