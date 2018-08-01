Jimmy Fallon Uncovers The Meaning Of Rudy Giuliani's Mystery Tweet

During Tuesday night’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” President Donald Trump (a.k.a. Jimmy Fallon) appeared on the spoof Trump News Network and reveled in the notion that if he says something is not a crime, it’s not a crime.

“I’m in the clear,” he said. “It’s all thanks to my fantastic lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Look at him, the epitome of calm. I love Rudy. He’s had a great week. People are still talking about how he tweeted the word ‘You’ and nothing else. What you didn’t know is he was standing outside my window with a sign that said, ‘Complete Me.’”

“Trump” also had a special message for Giuliani: “You’re a great lawyer, Rudy, and I’ll stand by you forever ... until Robert Mueller indicts you in four months and you turn on me. In which case, I don’t know you and we’ve never met.”