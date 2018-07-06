COMEDY
07/06/2018 12:40 am ET

Watch Jimmy Fallon Make The Same Joke Again And Again And Again In This Supercut

The "Tonight Show" host sure seems to like this routine routine.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

Just about all of the late-night comics have a few gags they like to recycle, and “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is no exception, as the video above shows. 

This new supercut looks at a recurring segment called “Tonight Show Screen Grabs,” in which he makes some cracks about funny screenshots sent in by viewers. 

One recurring theme is the captcha box ― or, as he (very often) puts it, “those squiggly words that you have type in before you buy tickets to concerts and stuff like that.”

When those captcha phrases veer off into PG-13 territory, Fallon has a line he likes to use.

A lot.

Check out the clip above, posted by YouTuber Tim Lefler

 

(h/t Digg)

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Media Jimmy Fallon Comedy The Tonight Show
Watch Jimmy Fallon Make The Same Joke Again And Again And Again In This Supercut
CONVERSATIONS