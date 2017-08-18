Jimmy Fallon As Washington And Seth Meyers As Jefferson Trash Talk Robert E. Lee

President George Washington wants nothing to do with any comparisons to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
“Saturday Night Live” alum Jimmy Fallon returned to the show’s “Weekend Update: Summer Edition” as the nation’s first president to set the record straight Thursday, after President Donald Trump dragged the founding fathers into his bizarre defense of Confederate statues.
He was joined by fellow ex-“SNL” favorite Seth Meyers, who appeared as President Thomas Jefferson, to defend their legacies to “Weekend Update” anchor Michael Che.
Check it out above.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
'SNL' Stars Before They Were Famous