Jimmy Fallon’s duet with Sophia the robot on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show” may leave you with conflicting feelings.

It’s certainly sweet, but at the same time also a bit disturbing.

Fallon sang A Great Big World’s hit “Say Something” with the artificially intelligent humanoid developed by Hanson Robotics.

Sophia appeared to have enjoyed herself, however:

Thank you for having us @FallonTonight and @jimmyfallon! I had so much fun singing and catching up with you! #FallonTonight #SophiaonFallon pic.twitter.com/2mq2mnYi4B — Sophia (@RealSophiaRobot) November 22, 2018