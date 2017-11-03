Host Jimmy Fallon is taking a night off from the “The Tonight Show” to deal with a “private Fallon family matter.”

NBC revealed that Friday’s taping of the late-night talk show is canceled in a statement to HuffPost. A repeat of a September episode featuring guests Madonna and Camila Cabello will air instead.

Fallon’s mother, Gloria, has apparently been hospitalized after falling ill, a source close to the situation told HuffPost. He plans to be by her side with the rest of the family. Fallon has one sibling, an older sister also named Gloria.

The late-night host, however, is expected to return on Monday, Nov. 6, with guests Adam Levine, Sam Rockwell and J Balvin.

On Thursday, Fallon pulled double duty appearing both on his own show and “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” where he braved the infamous “Plead the Fifth” segment.